A longtime fan favorite, the GTLM class always is a fierce battle and this year doesn’t look to be any different despite the departure of the Ford GT. Two cars from Porsche, BMW and Corvette, will be joined by the Rise Competizione Ferrari in an all-out fight to the finish.
BMW Team RLL comes into Sebring on a high note, having won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in January and there’s a lot to be said for grabbing the early points lead in the standings. The team of John Edwards, Chaz Mostert and Jesse Krohn had to work for its victory, as the two Porsche entries finished within 20 seconds of the winner, and BMW took the lead for good in the final hour.
Sebring International Raceway hasn’t always been kind to BMW in recent years, although the team did get a second-place finish in 2018, as well as in 2016. The team also had a podium finish in 2014, so BMW is hoping to see history repeat itself with the two-year cycle that has been taking place lately.
The No. 25 BMW Team RLL entry was plagued by some troubles during the race and finished fifth, 14 laps off the pace. The car was a fair amount slower than its sister car, with a fast lap of more than 1.2 seconds slower.
Porsche GT Team has enjoyed some recent success at Sebring, with the No. 911 car having won the past two years and while Porsche didn’t get the victory at Daytona, they did have two spots on the podium, so a decent start to the year. The No. 912 entry of Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet were 14.010 seconds behind the BMW at the finish and 4.180 seconds in front of the No. 911.
Matt Campbell replaces Patrick Pilet in the No. 911 car from the back-to-back winning teams, but Nick Tandy and Fred Makowiecki both return and are gunning for a third straight victory.
The last non-Porsche team to win at Sebring was Corvette Racing, which claimed the victory in 2017 and it’s been a busy offseason for the Corvette gang. The new mid-engine Corvette C8.R made its debut at Daytona and showed some promise, but the team ultimately finished fourth with the No. 3 car and the No. 4 Corvette suffered an oil leak, which resulted in the removal of the engine to repair and kept the team in the garage for hours. But they were able to get the car back on track and finish the race.
The No. 3 Corvette was in striking distance for the majority of the race, so Corvette Racing was happy with what transpired for the very first race of the C8.R.
It was also the first race for Jordan Taylor as a full-time member of Corvette Racing. He had spent some time with the team in the past as an extra driver for endurance races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Jordan was joined by Antonio Garcia and Nicky Catsburg in the No. 3 car.
“It’s a good start to the season,” Taylor said. “Obviously we wanted to be on the podium or win the race; if you would have told us two weeks ago that we would have no issues all the way through the race, we would have taken that all day long. I’m excited for the rest of the year.”
The No. 4 car is also in good hands with Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner returning, with Marcel Fassler joining the team for the longer races.
The season didn’t begin as hoped for the No. 62 Risi Ferrari, which suffered a blown tire during the final two hours of the 24 Hours At Daytona and ultimately retired with 1 hour, 20 minutes remaining in the race. The car was running fourth at the time, but had to settle for sixth place.
The team is well-run and has plenty of talented people and Risi has shown on numerous occasions they’re more than capable of defeating the other teams in the class.