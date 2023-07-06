Four different manufacturers are in the top five in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP standings heading to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for Sunday's Chevrolet Grand Prix. That's exactly the type of competitive racing IMSA was hoping to see when it introduced the GTP class this year. It can only help attract more manufacturers in the future.

Cadillac is the only manufacturer with two cars in the top five. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac leads the season standings with 1,602 points, while the No. 25 BMW is in second with 1,538.

Recommended for you