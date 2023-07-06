Four different manufacturers are in the top five in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP standings heading to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for Sunday's Chevrolet Grand Prix. That's exactly the type of competitive racing IMSA was hoping to see when it introduced the GTP class this year. It can only help attract more manufacturers in the future.
Cadillac is the only manufacturer with two cars in the top five. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac leads the season standings with 1,602 points, while the No. 25 BMW is in second with 1,538.
The No. 6 Porsche is in third place, followed by the No. 01 Cadillac and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Racing Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport is in fifth.
The No. 01 Cadillac of Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais won at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park last year and will be looking to kick-off the second half of the WeatherTech season in style.
"Last year was the first time that I won there, but I’ve been trying really hard," van der Zande said. "The track is still dirty in the beginning of the weekend, so it’s easy in Turn 1 and 2 and 3 to make a small mistake with a very big outcome, which is a wrecked car. If you’re in the last 45 minutes of the race, that’s a different story. If you damage the car, it’s for a good cause and that’s how it was last year. There was not much to lose, it was just to go. And sometimes these races fall your way and you win the race.”
IMSA denied Porsche's appeal of being placed last in the GTP class last race at Watkins Glen. The No. 6 Porsche crossed the finish line first, but the post-race inspection revealed a front skid block violation. As a result, the Porsche earned just 220 points instead of the 350 it would have received for a victory. The penalty dropped Porsche from first to third place in the season standings and moved the No. 31 Cadillac and No. 25 BMW up a spot.
It's been a rough season for the No. 10 Acura and the team is hoping for a reversal of fortunes in Canada.
“After Watkins Glen — losing wheels and running out of brakes, it is really disappointing,” said Wayne Taylor. "We win races every single year and this year we haven’t even been on the podium other than at Daytona, so I’m really hoping for a good weekend and for some luck to go our way for a change.”
LMP2
The LMP2 class will sit out the Canadian stop, but the class has provided some of the best racing in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year. It's also the most closely contested of the classes in the series.
Ben Hanley and George Kurtz lead the season standings in the No. 04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA LMP2 07 after winning at Watkins Glen. The duo has 973 points on the season.
The No. 11 TDS Racing entry is second with 970 points and the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports car is third with 967 points.
LMP3
The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 has won the only two points races of the season so far in the LMP3 class. The team won at Sebring and then again at Watkins Glen, giving it the maximum 730 points on the season.
The real battle right now is for second place, where the No. 17 AWA Duqueine D08 is in second place with 606 points. The No. 13 AWA Duqueine D08 is in third place with 604 points.
Sunday's Chevrolet Grand Prix will go green at noon. The race will be carried live by Peacock.