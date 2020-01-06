CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó was violently blocked Sunday from presiding over a special session of congress where rivals proclaimed a substitute leader — moves opposition officials condemned as a hijacking of the country's last democratic institution.
Guaidó — whose legal challenge to the socialist government has been based on his role as head of congress — headed a small group of lawmakers trying to access the neoclassical palace where the opposition-controlled National Assembly was set to elect its leader for the final year of its 2015-2020 period, But they were pushed back by national guardsmen wielding heavy riot shields.
As scuffles broke out, the U.S.-backed leader tried to mount an iron fence surrounding the legislature, only to be repelled again.
Inside, the situation was similarly rowdy, as a rival slate headed by lawmaker Luis Parra tried to swear themselves in as legislative leaders with the support of socialist deputies loyal to President Nicolás Maduro.
There was no valid vote for Parra, the opposition said. Guaidó, who despite some defections still enjoys a comfortable majority in the 167-seat assembly, immediately denounced the impromptu session as a "show" carried out by a group of "traitors" in cahoots with President Nicolás Maduro.
"This is nothing more than another blow to our constitution," said Guaidó, whose blue suit was ripped apart during the chaotic standoff.
Still, senior Maduro officials celebrated the gambit as a comeuppance for the 36-year-old lawmaker, who has been struggling to maintain unity in the unwieldy opposition coalition.
Parra, meanwhile, called a session for Tuesday, setting up a fight over rival claims to the legislature's leadership in the days ahead.
A year ago, Guaidó asserted at a street demonstration that his position as legislative leader made him Venezuela's interim president in place of the "usurper" Maduro, whose 2018 reelection has been rejected as invalid by the legislature, as well as by the U.S., European Union and several Latin American governments. Key opposition figures were barred from running in that election.
There was no indication of weakening support among the more than 50 governments that recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's rightful leader. Brazil's government called the session an "affront to democracy," while the top-ranking U.S. diplomat in Latin America called Sunday's events in the chamber a "farce."