Our church women’s group suffered a devastating blow when we were told that the usual venue for our annual rummage sale was not available due to COVID-19 restrictions. This annual sale is a major fundraiser for our group. The funds generated by this sale allows us to reach out and help those in our community who are in need.
Then our prayers were answered. In a casual conversation with Andrew and Alejandra Olson (the owners of B & R Warehouses and Central Pawn), we were offered the use of an empty storefront as a place to hold our sale. This Christian couple asked for nothing in return. And it didn’t stop there.
They continued to bend over backwards to accommodate our group’s needs. Their parking lot was at our disposal for the sale and, the list of their giving just kept on growing.
The sale was a success due in large part to our guardian angels, the Olsons. If you get a chance to stop by their business at 722 US 27 So, Lake Placid you will be graciously welcomed as we were. And give them a big thank you for the help they gave to us and for the help they give every day to the people in our community.
Carol Smart
Council of Catholic Women of Lake Placid, Inc.