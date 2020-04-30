I am amazed at the lack of concern many residents of Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park for their and other peoples health at this time. In Walmart, Publix and Winn-Dixie, the number of shoppers with no protective gear is just unacceptable.
I was informed by a cashier at a store yesterday that she was not issued a face mask and she believed in her faith to protect her. I wish her and all others not following guidelines well; these were put in place to help all of us.
Stay safe.
Edward Cunningham
Sebring