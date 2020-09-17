SEBRING – Joseph Charles Guldin, 41, of Sebring was arrested on Friday by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He is now facing multiple charges that include four counts of sexual battery on a minor 16-17 years old, four counts of transmitting harmful material to a minors, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and having possession of a concealed handcuff key.
Guldin is in the Highlands County Jail with a bond of $192,000.
The charges stem from an investigation started on April 29, when HCSO’s Special Victim’s Unit was alerted via Internet Crimes Against Children Cybertip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation into the cybertip by HCSO allegedly revealed records from a social media messenger and phone texts with inappropriate photos and conversations. Based on the records and conversations with Guldin and the victim, the suspect was arrested.