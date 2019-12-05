Arlene Tuck needs to quit grandstanding, and get back to the real work of Highlands County. Trying to sneak through a resolution to declare Highlands County a Second Amendment Sanctuary county is not only not necessary, it's a waste of the county's time. It appears very juvenile, and creates extremely bad optics for our county as a whole.
Gun owners already have rights. We do not need the redundancy of a declaration. There are so many other things the county could and should be doing. Get to work!
Pat Myers
Sebring