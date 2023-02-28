AVON PARK – A Tampa-area man who tried to rob a poker game with a gun was shot and injured by one of the players.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says Dontae Lacquez Diaz, 24, is in the Hillsborough County Jail awaiting transport back to Highlands County to face charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with the Feb. 18 incident.
The Sheriff’s Office has not charged the poker player.
Here’s what happened, according to investigators:
As three men played poker on the porch of a home on Circle Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Diaz walked up, pulled a gun, and demanded the pot and any money in the players’ pockets. After one of the players grabbed the gun and tussled with Diaz, one of the men grabbed the gun and began to struggle with Diaz. The gun went off several times and the 30-year-old victim was struck once, critically injuring him.
Another poker player pulled out a gun and shot Diaz in the leg. Diaz was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. When he was released six days later, Tampa Police arrested him, pending transport back to Highlands County.
The victim is still in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The affidavit, which describes the events and probable cause leading to a defendant’s arrest, did not include the names of the victims or provide other basic details.