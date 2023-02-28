AVON PARK – A Tampa-area man who tried to rob a poker game with a gun was shot and injured by one of the players.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says Dontae Lacquez Diaz, 24, is in the Hillsborough County Jail awaiting transport back to Highlands County to face charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with the Feb. 18 incident.

