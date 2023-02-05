States with Constitutional Carry

As of Friday, 25 states had laws in effect to allow constitutional carry, having a weapon without a permit. In North Dakota and Wyoming, it’s only for residents. Texas allows it without a formal bill in place. Indiana gives immunity from civil action for justifiable self-defense. Arkansas allows permitless concealed carry when the intent is not to use the weapon against another person.

SEBRING — On Tuesday, between 4-6 p.m., Florida’s Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee will hear House Bill 543, a bill backed by the National Rifle Association to allow “constitutional carry,” also called “permitless carry.”

It would allow a Florida resident who qualifies to carry a gun to carry a concealed handgun without a license or permit.

