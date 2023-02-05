SEBRING — On Tuesday, between 4-6 p.m., Florida’s Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee will hear House Bill 543, a bill backed by the National Rifle Association to allow “constitutional carry,” also called “permitless carry.”
It would allow a Florida resident who qualifies to carry a gun to carry a concealed handgun without a license or permit.
As of Friday, 25 U.S. states allow constitutional carry, with either Florida or Nebraska poised to become the 26th.
Local gun dealers said this might affect the number of classes people take from them, but most first-time gun owners take classes, anyway, for safety.
Crystal Moore, half of the husband-wife team who have owned and run Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo on U.S. 98 since 2016, said she supports constitutional carry. A “taxed plastic card” doesn’t guarantee good safety, she said: Good training does that.
An instructor since 2012, Moore said her $40 per person classes don’t make money. They work to ensure each gun owner knows safe handling, including loading, firing and unloading, but not accuracy.
“Accuracy comes with practice,” Moore said, comparing it to learning to play a sport. “You practice higher than the level of the sport.”
The same goes drawing a weapon. Jeri Canale, owner of Boom Booms Guns & Ammo on U.S. 27 in Sebring, who also supports constitutional carry, said people must practice taking their weapon out of a pocket and/or holster without putting a finger on the trigger.
Like Moore, Canale works to keep class prices low, but where Moore may have 10-15 people once a week, Canale usually has one or two — often a husband and wife — every day.
She has had people come in and ask for help with such things as safely removing the magazine and clearing the chamber.
“Most people, if they don’t have experience [with guns] will come for a lesson,” Canale said. “Common sense tells me, if you have a gun, I hope you’re trained somehow.”
Canale said even someone going snow skiing will take a lesson on how to slow down, stop and get back up.
Moore said gun owners/users must also understand that, unlike police or military, they may not ever have to decide to shoot someone, or have to carry that decision with them.
“It’s not every day you or I walk out the door and encounter that,” Moore said. “[Police] know they’ll face that level of response.”
In that situation, Moore said, one’s biggest asset or liability is their mouth: Being able to talk and de-escalate emotions.
That can be harder with open carry, Moore said, when the visible presence of a gun might make others nervous.
She also said open carry risks people forgetting that they are armed and letting someone slip the gun out of their holster. If someone can get your weapon, they can use it against you or others, Moore said.
Law enforcement officers open carry, but they have holsters that require more than one or two steps to release the weapon, Moore said. That keeps them and others safer in a situation.
For now, HB 543 is under discussion. Historically, legislators on both sides of the aisle have introduced bills that run the gamut of restrictions and permissions. As many as 36 are in play this year, and not all will get companion bills.