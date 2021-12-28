Gunfire in neighborhood needs to stop
For awhile now we in a part of Sebring Lakes development have been having a problem with gunfire at different times. The Sheriff’s Department has been called multiple times on this matter. Lately it’s been one specific location.
We are a residential area and the Statues are specific on the discharge of firearms in such areas. On top of that at times of shots being fired there are children playing close by.
I and a few other neighbors wish this would stop. I am the only person willing to go up against this matter because the other neighbors are afraid of being retaliated upon, mostly elderly neighbors.
I’m hoping this letter will help to put a stop to this type of nuisance and danger to the rest of the neighborhood.
William Rissmiller
Sebring