SEBRING — Sgt. Kimberly Gunn has now moved into the role of crime prevention at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
She gets calls to do seminars, just as Nell Hays did before retiring as crime prevention specialist last week. Gunn has talked about basic home security, being wary of scams and even active shooter scenarios.
Active shooter training and/or facility evaluations have filled her schedule almost completely, Gunn said: It’s one of the most highly requested seminars.
“Prior to SunTrust, we used to hear, ‘It will never happen here,’” Gunn said. “I used to say, ‘Not if, but when.’”
Now, anytime people hear of another shooting, anywhere, requests for seminars spike, she said.
Of course, when Gunn goes out into the community, she’ll continue seminars on locking doors and cars, being observant and keeping communities in close contact with law enforcement.
However, there’s an aspect of crime prevention Gunn wants to promote that isn’t involved with shooters and doesn’t run scams on seniors. It runs scams on young adults and teenagers, especially women.
Florida is third in the nation for human trafficking, which is the second biggest crime in the world after the drug trade, Gunn said. It includes everything from abduction and shipping someone overseas to a “boyfriend” coercing a young woman to perform sexual favors on others. Kidnapping, Gunn said, only accounts for 9% of human trafficking. The rest is coercion via a family member or “relationship.”
Sometimes those being abused are willing workers, perhaps immigrants, who have agreed to come to the United States to work in a business, not knowing they shouldn’t be asked to do certain things or that they shouldn’t have to work 16-18 hours per day. There’s a culture of fear, Gunn said: If the immigrants go to police, their family back home might get killed. If they are deported home, they then owe money to those who “imported” them.
Kids also face dangers through digital communications, Gunn said. Predators can use texts, email and social media to develop social and emotional connections with minors, enticing them to meet alone away from home.
This is all new for Gunn. For her law enforcement career, aside from Sheriff’s Road Patrol, she has worked behind the scenes, whether undercover in narcotics, investigating homicides and other major crimes or with the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit.
Starting in 2018, she had a visible role with the Sheriff’s Community-Oriented Policing Service (COPS) before Sheriff Paul Blackman asked her to succeed Hays as head of the Crime Prevention Unit and backup public information officer. Gunn said a lot of law enforcement agencies, after years of civilians in crime prevention, have brought back sworn officers.
In May 2019, Gunn said, Blackman approached her. It wasn’t a complete surprise, but it was a complete shift.
On her last day, Hays told the Highlands News-Sun most law enforcement officers don’t think about a public relations role.
Gunn agreed. For years, she lived on “doper time,” a schedule and a fake persona that helps infiltrate drug-dealer circles.
“You have to be tough, fluid [and] think on your feet,” Gunn said.
She was on permanent night shift for several years, and is proud of being the agency’s leading arrest officers for three years in a row.
What she’ll do now, she said — essentially — is “be a politician.”
Hays said a big transition came in the Sebring Christmas parade. Gunn was driving the Crime Prevention van with Hays riding shotgun.
“I told her, ‘Kim, you have to smile and wave,’” Hays said.
Twice, Gunn gave her a “Whatchutalkin boutWillis” look, Hays said. This was something foreign to her.
The third time, Gunn saw a little kid, Hays said, who yelled, “It’s a girl cop!”
“And she melted,” Hays said. Gunn smiled so much, “by the time we got around the Circle, she said, ‘My face hurts.’”
Gunn said she had walked in the Avon Park Christmas parade in front of the Sheriff’s Office Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, but this was completely different.
Gunn got her Crime Prevention Practitioner certification — 120 hours — through the Florida Attorney General’s Office.
She’s studying Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design — manipulating the built environment to create safer neighborhoods and workplaces — as part of her master’s study in criminal justice.
Anyone wanting a crime prevention or active shooter seminar, or to have their building evaluated for crime prevention and/or safety, Gunn said she can be reached at the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7453.
Be patient, she said. Her schedule is pretty full, but she’ll fit people in.