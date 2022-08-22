Gunplay common around Kenilworth area of Sebring

SEBRING — When Kalvin George Cowger, 27, collapsed and died in the Park Crest Terrace complex the morning of Aug. 8, he became the latest shooting victim in an area of Sebring known for its gunplay.
Witnesses — of which police listed several — allegedly identified Elia J. Cruz, 22, as the shooter.
According to witnesses, Cruz told Cowger, “This is how we do things here,” before lifting his 9mm, Taurus G2C pistol and firing at Cowger’s chest.
Park Crest Terrace is in an area of Sebring — bordered roughly by Kenilworth Boulevard and Desoto Road — that sees a lot of gunfire. The area includes Youth Care Lane and Rainbow Avenue, where Highlands County emergency dispatchers have received multiple calls of shots fired in the past several years.
- On Aug. 8, Cowger is shot and killed in Park Crest Terrace.
- On Aug. 11, Sebring Police answered a shooting complaint on Roseland Avenue near Kenilworth Boulevard. Though no one was hurt, police arrested Anthony Hayward, 24 for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
- In June, Sebring Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Melady Avenue and Kenilworth Boulevard. Melady Avenue is just blocks from Park Terrace. The male victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was in stable condition the next day. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the police are looking for a suspect.
- Residents of Veranda Breeze Apartments dove to the floor and hid under beds when shots rang out on the night of June 19, 2021. “I heard what sounded like fireworks,” said Briana, who asked that her last name not be used. “I ran upstairs to protect my daughter. It was about 12-15 shots.” The apartments are on Youth Care Lane, blocks from Kenilworth Boulevard. A 24-year-old male victim was flown to an area trauma center and survived. Jatavius Tayshaan Holder, 20, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in that shooting. Holder pled no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm and was sentenced to a year in jail several years ago.
- Around midnight on Sept. 5, 2021, Ricky Harris III, 14, and a couple of friends were hanging out near Assembly Church at 4301 Kenilworth Boulevard. Sebring Police detectives say Salvador Francisco Cruz, 18 (no relation to Elia Cruz) and Lorenza Stevenson, 17, pulled up behind Assembly Church in a car and opened fire on the youngsters. The youths ran, but Harris was hit and fell dead next to the church. Cruz and Stevenson are both charged with second-degree murder and other charges. Stevenson faces life in prison for his priors.
Also in 2021, gunfire along Roseland Avenue led residents to call county emergency dispatchers and complain about youths firing guns in that neighborhood. Sebring Police asked resident’s permission to view security video from their front-door ring cameras and quickly nabbed their suspects.
Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart said the department has received four shooting complaints and five complaints of shooting in the Highlands Homes, Park Crest, and the Kenilworth Boulevard area since May 25.