SEBRING — Both Chris Gunter and his wife, Catie, find his termination from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to be excessive.
They told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday that his was especially true in light of similar or worse violations of the Code of Conduct by other members of the agency, who were reprimanded, but are still employed there.
This investigation, they said, was out of scope of that precedent, especially since he had no previous violations on his record.
Chris Gunter was hired by the agency in February 2004, achieved the rank of sergeant in 2014 and lieutenant in June or July of 2018. It was in 2018, during his time as sergeant and after just being assigned to the drug enforcement unit, that he and Detectives Adrian Gamez and Cory Tomlinson, also assigned to that unit under Gunter, went out on an off-duty night to a local bar, according to investigation reports.
There they met three women who socialized with them at the bar, then at Gamez’s home where they allegedly fraternized. Gunter was accused this year via an anonymous letter sent to the Sheriff’s Office of having non-consensual sex that night with one woman, who was allegedly too drunk to consent. A criminal investigation concluded the allegations were unfounded, but an internal investigation resulted in the termination of Gunter and Sgt. John Singha for allegedly failing to investigate the matter.
Tomlinson was reprimanded and put on probation. Gamez resigned to take a new job prior to the end of the investigation. [See “Deputies terminated after internal investigation”].
Chris Gunter said the incident, more than three years ago now, was hard to recall in detail. Catie Gunter said she believes trying to answer specific questions about any incident that long ago is difficult, at best, and not a sign of untruthfulness.
Chris Gunter points to the fact that Lt. Chris Smith reportedly got a phone call from a deputy about the allegations about a week after the incident, allegedly immediately after the deputy learned of them, but Smith could not recall that phone call, according to Internal Affairs reports. Internal investigation reports stated that phone records verified the call did take place.
“Why is that lieutenant still working?” Catie Gunter asked.
As for what happened in 2018?
“That was poor judgment on my part,” Gunter said. “I accept responsibility.”
However, despite the allegations in the anonymous letter, Chris Gunter said transcripts from the alleged victim’s testimony show she never wanted to pursue charges.
Chris Gunter said he sent an appeal letter to Maj. Darin Hood, head of the Law Enforcement Division, outlining why he didn’t believe he had violated General Orders – the Sheriff’s Office code for conduct, policy and procedure. Among his defenses, Gunter wrote that:
- He was not on duty at the time of the incident;
- He was truthful with investigators to the best of his knowledge;
- He did not commit any crime, conflict of interest, or commit an egregious act worthy of dismissal;
- He was not aware until allegations were raised this year of any alleged behavior that might rise to the level of compromising the Sheriff’s Office.
- By his reckoning, public trust was not damaged, and he continued to serve in his capacity – not put on administrative leave – throughout investigations.
Gunter alleges that none of the communications he received regarding the internal investigation or his subsequent termination explained specifically what he had done wrong.
Also, Gunter pointed out that he, Gamez and Tomlinson worked on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team prior to his promotion to sergeant and had had a close friendship that allowed them to separate roles at work from private life.
“People have friends outside of work and a life outside of work,” Catie Gunter said.
In a letter she wrote to the Sheriff’s Office administration, she stated, “Chris is not just my husband, but my best friend and the absolute best father and role model to our two young vibrant daughters.”
She also wrote of hope that “... you, as an imperfect person like us all, can see that a poor choice of any individual cannot and should not define a person, potentially ruin their hard earned and deserved career, or even put all of us through such emotional strain, irreputable harm, stress, and mental and physical anguish ....”
Of each other, she said, “We’re fine. We’re great. Other than [Chris not yet] finding employment.”
“Our bond has been the strongest it’s ever been,” Chris Gunter said. “She has been the rock in my corner. I told Catie, ‘I’m glad you’re here.’”