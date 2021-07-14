LAKE PLACID — Local businesses are returning to normal in downtown Lake Placid, and that includes two fitness centers on Main Avenue.
“We are open and operating with our clients seven days a week,” says Tom Fragale, owner of The Wolves Den, at 241 N. Main Ave. “We want people to walk in and feel at home and feel safe.”
Farther down the street at Fitness 4 You, 208 S. Main Ave., owners Steven and Kady Madray said they had to halt all their memberships and lock their doors in April 2020 when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his executive order closing down gyms, hair salons and other businesses.
“We did a lot of cleaning and other work inside while we were closed,” Steve said of his 3,600-square-foot facility.
Steven credits COVID for an increase in customers after the fitness center reopened two months later.
“People knew that COVID attacks the lungs,” he says. “A lot of people realized that health and fitness was a big part of staying healthy and with COVID happening, we had an influx of people.”
At the Wolves Den, which has an outside workout deck, Fragale and his staff took the time to clean weights and other equipment between users.
“We took all kinds of precautions,” said Fragale, a military veteran born in Upstate New York. “When we had a half-hour session, for instance, we took five minutes and disinfected everything until the next person came in.”
Fragale, who said he once owned a fitness center in Lake Worth that had hundreds of members, prefers fewer clients.
“We prefer not to have memberships, it’s a small gym,” Fragale said. “That allows us to train individually.”