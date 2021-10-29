SEBRING — Did you vote for your favorite pumpkin?
If you did, you may be pleased to know that the Highlands County Library System took home the most votes for this year’s Highlands County Government Pumpkin Carving Contest.
Highlands County Development Services, the 2020 winner, hosted the event Thursday afternoon in the lobby of the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Melony Culpepper, Planning and Zoning manager, said they had a lot of interesting entries this year.
As always, organizers concealed the actual names of the 19 departments and agencies that entered to have the “greatest pumpkin.” Some were obvious from the design, like the five flaming pumpkins tended to by a toy fire engine, a plant and animal festooned entry with a 4-H logo on the front or one with tool silhouettes on the front and a big “R.B.” for “Road and Bridge.”
Visitors could “Ooo” and “Ahh” over the entries, put in 50 cents per ticket to vote for their favorites, or if they wanted, they could pay a bit more to enter a chance drawing.
Voting took place from noon to 4 p.m., a little less than most elections, and the results were expected back within 40 minutes, about an average turnaround time for most precincts.
Culpepper and her assistants maintained a couple of bowls of candy for the young ones or the young at heart, if not “at tooth.”
The trophy, soon to be handed over, carried the last seven years of winners:
- Highlands County Engineering Department — 2014
- Highlands County Tax Collector — 2015
- Highlands County Tax Collector — 2016
- Highlands County, Sebring Public Library — 2017
- Highlands County Road and Bridge Department — 2018
- Highlands County Extension Office — 2019