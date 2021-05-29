H.R. 1 harms American people
Just say “No” to H.R. 1 election reform bill that was recently passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. The 800-page bill shifts power from the states to the Federal government. There would be no voter ID laws, allow same-day voter registration, no signature requirements for millions of unsolicited mail-in ballots, that can be counted as late as 10 days after election day.
H.R. 1 does more harm to the American people leaving them at a disadvantage and with no way to correct election system errors. The lawless 2020 election gave us open borders with illegals and fentanyl pour in killing Americans, mishandling of COVID-19, the critical race theory pitting race against race, murderers and disease coming in, creating human tragedy.
The Constitution states that state legislators set the rules. Where was the Supreme Court when the liberals changed the rules to the benefit of the liberals? Do not allow H.R.1 to pass so a voter can register the same day and vote with no voter ID, have their signatures unverified, multiple mail-in ballots and their votes counted for days.
Do you want your community or state to go through this again? Understand who and what you are voting for. Be a smart voter, restore America. Stand up, shout out.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring