Nine state attorney candidates, including three non-incumbents, did not draw opposition before a Friday qualifying deadline, ensuring their elections in November, according to the state Division of Elections website.
The non-incumbents were Republican Ginger Bowden Madden in the 1st Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties; Republican William Gladson in the 5th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties; and Republican Tom Bakkedahl in the 19th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties.
Also, six incumbents did not draw opposition before the qualifying deadline: Democrat Jack Campbell in the 2nd Judicial Circuit; Republican Melissa Nelson in the 4th Judicial Circuit; Republican Bernie McCabe in the 6th Judicial Circuit; and Republican Brian Haas in the 10th Judicial Circuit. The 10th Judicial Circuit consists of Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties.
Democrat Dave Aronberg in the 15th Judicial Circuit and Republican Phil Archer in the 18th Judicial Circuit also did not draw opposition.