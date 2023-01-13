SEBRING — Just like last year, Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County wants to construct another four homes.
They’ve already started on two of them, 1357 and 1361 Inspiration Drive in Mason’s Ridge, their subdivision off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring.
Another two will start, hopefully by February, when Habitat staff and volunteers plan to clear two lots across from the current build sites, said Blair Pakowski, executive director for Highlands County Habitat.
The materials cost and available working hours vary from month to month and season to season, Pakowski said, especially regarding when volunteers are available, or not.
It also depends on the skill sets of the workers, she said.
The house currently getting its walls framed, she said, started construction in October. The plan was to start in early September, but Hurricane Ian preempted that.
For now, Habitat for Humanity has focused on building new homes in Mason’s Ridge, which had 25 unused lots at the end of the last fiscal year. By the end of construction this year, Pakowski hopes they will be down to 21.
Building slowed down last year thanks to Ian, Tropical Storm Nicole and the many reasons for supply issues, including available labor and trucking.
Costs to build a house have gone up approximately 10%, Pakowski said, but she didn’t have an average cost for building a Habitat home, citing variables such as labor supply, materials costs and the amount of good weather.
One of the chief building materials, prefabricated walls called the “Structural Insulated Panel System,” or “SIPS,” have also been in short supply.
Currently, Highlands Habitat has three families in the program, building up “sweat equity” — a contribution to a project or enterprise through effort and toil — by putting in hundreds of hours of their own labor, working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners.
Pakowski also wants to get other prospective families into the program to help them build up sweat equity for homes scheduled for 2024. They can start working hours this year to be done, or almost done, when their home is ready.
Habitat will have an application period for more families in April, Pakowski said.