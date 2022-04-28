SEBRING — Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County will have a home dedication in the first week of May and has four homes under construction in Mason’s Ridge.
It’s the most homes they’ve had under construction at once since before the pandemic, said Construction Manager Frank Nelson. It’s a step up from where the local non-profit was nine months ago, with shortages of materials and labor.
Materials, though intermittent, have started to flow bit by bit, but labor has started to flow readily.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Labor{/strong}Terri Gafford used to work for a company in partnership with Habitat for Humanity before the pandemic put a halt to home building, but volunteers still wanted to go.
“I had people reach out to me, asking, ‘When can we build again?’” Gafford said.
Since then, she’s been part of a pilot team that pays its own expenses to travel and help build homes. Tuesday found her heading up a team of 11 from Florida, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, joined by another three or more local volunteers, at two of the four homes Highlands Habitat has under construction.
Some lay floor tiles at 1369 Inspiration Drive, painted sky blue, and others set framed windows of an unnumbered home next door, still being framed and yet to be roofed.
Gafford said she’s led 22 teams, including this one, in places as far away as Hungary, Macedonia, Poland and Romania, with more than 300 volunteers linked through a Facebook group page.
“I say, ‘We’re going,’ and boom, we have a full team,” Gafford said.
She and others had worked with Highlands Habitat since 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma when Habitat spearheaded “Highlands Hammers Back” to repair damaged homes. She asked when Habitat wanted them back, and everyone agreed on this week.
As for skills, Gafford said Habitat wants dedication more than experience on tools and techniques.
“We’ve learned it doesn’t matter where you go or the skills you have,” Gafford said. “Habitat will teach you exactly what you need to know for that day.”
GoalsBlair Pakowski, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County, said the organization had some home dedications in Mason’s Ridge two years ago, and they went out to build homes scattered in the community, but has returned to the subdivision with the goal of getting it completely built out.
“We’re figuring out the next step,” Pakowski said. “We’re moving forward in a good way.”
Supplies are still an issue, she said, which affects what can be done on any given day. Tuesday found people laying tile in one house that has windows, a roof and siding, but at an adjacent site, without siding or a roof, volunteers were setting pre-framed windows into the walls.
In one case, Pakowski said, they had to call around to suppliers to get center support beams for the roofs.
DedicationAt 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Highlands Habitat will dedicate the home at 1385 Inspiration Drive, a tan house just around the bend from the four under construction, or as aerial photos of the subdivision suggest, with a horseshoe-shaped configuration of homes “the top of the horseshoe.”
Of the four under construction, another two should reach completion by June 30, with another done in August, and the fourth two months after that.
Also, Habitat will start taking applications for families needing new homes from May 3-16. Pakowski said people can either download an application or pick up a copy between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 139 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, but only starting May 3.
Applicants can go to habitathighlands.org/apply to download a copy of the application, fill it out and turn it in at the Habitat office.