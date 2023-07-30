Google view of 1361 Inspiration Drive

Habitat for Humanity volunteers take a break in the garage opening of 1361 Inspiration Drive, at left, as the house nears completion. The house, now complete, will get dedicated on Monday and turned over to its new owner.

After 10 months of work, another Habitat for Humanity client will take possession of her new home Monday.

The Highlands County Affiliate of Habitat for Humanity will turn over the keys, and mortgage, to Kendra Cray and her sons at 9:30 a.m., Monday, at 1361 Inspiration Drive, Sebring.

