After 10 months of work, another Habitat for Humanity client will take possession of her new home Monday.
The Highlands County Affiliate of Habitat for Humanity will turn over the keys, and mortgage, to Kendra Cray and her sons at 9:30 a.m., Monday, at 1361 Inspiration Drive, Sebring.
The lavender-painted home has been in the works for approximately half of the time Cray has been working to get it. Habitat officials announced in January that they had four houses in the works this year at Mason’s Ridge in Sebring.
At that time, work crews had already started on two of them, 1357 and 1361 Inspiration Drive in the subdivision just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring.
Plans were to start another two by February, with material costs and working hours varying from month to month with the availability of both the materials and the volunteers.
Mason’s Ridge had 25 unused lots at the end of the last fiscal year, and if all four homes get completed, it will only have 21.
Building slowed down last year thanks to Hurricane Ian, Tropical Storm Nicole and supply issues, including available labor and trucking and an overall 10% or more increase in the cost of supplies.
As the CEO of Heartland Bank presents the key to the family as the house sponsor, staff from Sebring International Raceway will look on, as they came out one day during the construction to put their shoulders and hands into the effort.
In the coming month, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 13, Highlands Habitat will also house a team from the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps program. AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides all individuals a chance to give their time and talent to strengthen communities.
After a very competitive process, Highlands Habitat had a team of eight to 10 people assigned to help with construction this year, Habitat officials said.