SEBRING — Habitat for Humanity in Highlands County has just completed three new homes when Wendy Kozma came on as executive director on July 1, 2020.
From then until now, Habitat would just complete one more house, thanks to a year of labor shortages, supply difficulties and sparse shoppers and donors at the Habitat ReStore.
“It’s been a double whammy all the way around,” Kozma said Monday.
She hopes to build another four or five houses this year, and is interviewing families who have applied. However, the organization — like Habitat affiliates all over the United States — is still reeling from the pandemic’s impact on their supply of volunteers, building materials and funding.
Other affiliates have sometimes had to spend money to hire contractors or temporarily close their ReStore reuse supplies and retail stores. Lumber prices, according to the National Association of Home Builders, have increased by more than 300% since April 2020, and demand for new homes and for supplies, whether for new construction or for renovation, have kept significantly higher than before the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
Some affiliates have stockpiled from before price hikes went into effect. Highlands Habitat has stockpiles to help cope with supply fluctuations, Kozma said: There’s a six-month lead time to order windows. Construction Manager Frank Nelson said Highlands Habitat home building costs have gone up 33%, overall.
Nelson said their prefabricated wall panels, sandwiches of Styrofoam between plywood called “structurally insulated panel systems,” or “SIPS,” have changed from a single 8-foot-by-20-foot panel to 4-foot-by-8-foot panels, because lumber producers have focused all efforts on the standard consumer size of plywood. Combining smaller panels into full-size walls takes longer, as much as three extra days, Nelson said.
As Florida enters the rain and hurricane season, that can be a significant setback on any project.
Another setback, the labor shortage, started abating Jan. 1, when the national office started allowing them to utilize volunteers again — just local ones — alongside paid staff. Nelson said he can handle approximately 10-12 per site per day, as long as he has work for them to do.
Canadian volunteers and the Caravaners, a group of volunteers who travel the nation in motor homes, couldn’t come to Florida because of travel restrictions. With restrictions lifted, Habitat national officials have started to allow affiliates to use volunteers from others states.
“That’s kind of loosening up,” Nelson said.
Another setback, Kozma said, is that donations have slowed to the ReStore – a significant source of funding – and Kozma doesn’t know why. If people are concerned about visiting, the store staff are sanitizing regularly and wearing masks. People who visit homes to collect donated furniture also wear masks, she said. She encourages people to come back and shop.
“They’re supporting our mission to change lives,” Kozma said.
In each of the last three years, Habitat has built an average of 3,000 new homes in the U.S., the Associated Press reports, yet there remains a shortage of nearly 7 million affordable homes in America alone.
Habitat received about $1.5 billion in contributions and other in-kind gifts, according to the organization’s annual report for fiscal year 2019, the latest figures before the pandemic. Those gifts, coupled with federal grants, help affiliates subsidize mortgages for Habitat homes, which families build alongside volunteers and pay off through no-interest mortgages that cannot exceed 30% of homeowners’ monthly incomes.