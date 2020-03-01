SEBRING — Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and approximately 6,000 women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for International Women Build Week from March 1-8 to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing. A prelude to International Women’s Day, the global event aims to build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
Highlands County Habitat for Humanity will be partnering with Lowe’s, along with volunteers through Habitat’s RV Care A Vanner program and Thrivent Builds Worldwide to continue building three homes in Habitat’s Mason’s Ridge Community, 1385 Inspiration Drive in Sebring.
Mason’s Ridge is an ongoing Habitat build that will house 60 families upon completion.
Women from across Highlands County will come together from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg will be the community spokesperson, and several Lowe’s Heroes from the Sebring store will be working on the job site.
Sonny’s BBQ in Sebring is generously donating food for all the volunteers on the job site during the event.
Habitat and Lowe’s are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. By using the hashtag #BuildHer to share inspirational stories, experiences and ways to positively impact communities, Habitat and Lowe’s are uniting women for a central goal of encouraging and building each other up.
The Lowe’s partnership with Habitat began in 2003; since then, the company has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit, impacting the lives of Habitat homeowners worldwide. Lowe’s support of Habitat’s Women Build has helped build, renovate or repair more than 5,325 homes with the support of more than 138,000 women volunteers.