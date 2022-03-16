Even though she’s only been racing since 2018, Taylor Hagler has enjoyed more success at Sebring International Raceway than many drivers who have raced here for decades. One half of the reigning IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR champions, Hagler and teammate Michael Lewis placed third in last year’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and she followed that up with first- and second-place finishes in the Pro-Am class of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS at SIR with teammate Dakota Dickerson.
Hagler said the technical aspect of Sebring Raceway is one that fits her well.
“The majority of the corners are slower, with the exception of (Turn) 1 and 17 and that agrees with me,” she said. “I really enjoy Sebring.”
One advantage of racing with a top-notch team, such as Bryan Herta Autosport, is that there is a degree of continuality that comes along with it, as good racing people want to be associated with good teams. From that perspective, Hagler said it was great teaming up with Lewis once again as they look to defend their title.
“Working with Michael is a lot of fun,” she said. “We do work well together and it definitely does help when you know each other.”
The Michelin Pilot Challenge is just one step below the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and even though some drivers will jump back and forth between the two, Hagler said the series does a pretty good job of keeping with its original intent — which is help develop talented drivers to take the next step.
“It definitely is a feeder series,” she said.
Hagler said the Pilot Challenge is a great one and attracts some drivers from the WeatherTech series because the racing is excellent and the competition is extremely good. She said she sees plenty of fans of the series, as more people are realizing that if you’re a fan of good, close racing, the Michelin Pilot Challenge is a series for you.
The Pilot Challenge cars lack some of the features of the GT3 cars in the WeatherTech SportsCar championship, making them a little tougher to drive, but for Hagler, that’s also one of the great allures of the series.
“The cars can be a little harsh for me and I have to work a little harder, but that makes it more rewarding when you do well,” she said.
Hagler said it was refreshing to see drivers using their platform to speak up on causes that are dear to their hearts. She was an ambassador for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention last year.
“I definitely enjoy seeing drivers speak out,” she said. “We’re speaking our minds on topics that were once taboo.”
The 2022 season got off to a solid start for Hagler and Lewis, as the two drove the No. 1 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR to a second-place finish at Daytona, which was her best finish at Daytona International Speedway and puts the team in a great spot heading into Thursday’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120.
With last year’s championship, Hagler became just the second female driver to win an IMSA title, although there have been plenty of successful female drivers in IMSA. She said she’ll get an occasional second-take when somebody finds out the driver going so fast through the competition is a female, but for the most part, the fans know that females can wheel their way around the track with the best of them and she gives credit to several of the drivers who came before her.
“The success of Katherine (Legge) and Christina (Nielsen) has really helped with the respect,” she said.
And with each successful finish you can Hagler to that list, as she becomes a role model for the next generation of aspiring female drivers.