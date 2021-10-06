SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative represents a group of Highlands County Christians and Jews. Their mission strives to support vigorously the long standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.
For years the group has met regularly at Chicane’s restaurant at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring, brining speakers from throughout the world to discuss topics related to the strong partnership of the USA with Israel.
The first meeting of the Fall will be held, Wednesday, Oct. 13 starting at 11:45 a.m. at Chicane’s. The public is invited to share lunch and hear a most compelling speaker.
Annette Melendez, a daughter of a Holocaust survivor will share stories she recorded of fear and triumph told by her father, Abraham Kaner.
Abraham was 11 years old when he watched his grandparents being murdered by the Nazis in Kielce, Poland in 1939. His parents and sister died in concentration camps. He and his brother somehow survived the camps. After the war a Catholic priest helped Abraham reunite with his brother.
Her father was 11 years old and spent 1939-1945 in seven concentration camps in Poland Because of his youth he was used by the Nazis and forced to work in firearm plants. He survived a final death march and celebrated his freedom May 8, 1945.
Medlendez kept copious notes of her conversations with her dad who settled in New York and raised two daughters. She will share the stories he told her of torture, forced labor, and final triumph with the Heartland American Initiative and guests at the Oct. 13 luncheon.
Anyone committed to “Never Forgetting” the murder of millions of Jews will find this a not to miss event. You need not make a reservation but it would be appreciated if you contact Initiative founder Justine Devlin at 863-443-1231 so she can arrange sufficient seating.
Chicane’s, inside “Inn on the Lakes” is located at 3101 Golfview Dr. on the corner of Golfview and US 27 in Sebring.