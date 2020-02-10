The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative’s mission is to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government, local institutions and the general public.
The recent 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwiz concentration camp in Poland saw many former prisoners going back to visit and recall the horror of their life there. All of them had one message: “Never Again.” This rings especially true today as anti-Semitism is again rearing its ugly head.
The HAII is an active force educating people about how important our relation with Israel is today. The group meets monthly with a compelling speaker.
The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11:45 a.m. at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. All are welcome to hear the speaker Jeffrey Santos. He is a former member of the CIA and will speak of his work in the Mideast and the relationship of Uganda and Israel, which dates back to the early 20th century. Guests order their own lunch, meet new friends and hear a compelling presentation.
The March 11 meeting is actually a bus trip to the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. The bus will leave from the Hibachi Grill Parking lot in Sebring at 8:30 a.m. The $50 cost includes the bus trip, entrance to the museum and a great lunch. For reservations e-mail Mary Ann at matromer@aol.com or Donna at donnawasson53@icloud.com.
The HAII meets monthly during late fall, winter and early spring. They are a strong voice against anti-Semitism.