SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets monthly with a luncheon at Chicane’s Restaurant. They invite speakers from throughout the country to help people “Never Forget” the Holocaust.
Each meeting begins with HAII’s President Bobby Lee reading the mission statement, “To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Last Wednesday the guest speaker was Rabbi David Nesenoff from Boca Raton. Nesenoff is a world renowned speaker, using humor to get his compelling messages across loud and clear. His stories are transformative and spellbinding.
HAII member Millie Anderson member introduced the Rabbi as a man who inspires, listens and makes people feel important. This was the third time he spoke in Highlands County and people who have heard him before packed the restaurant to hear him again. His topic was, “Happiness Is A Serious Business.”
Nesenoff began by telling a joke which brought laughter to the group. He began his talk saying, “My opening joke has nothing to do with anything I am going to tell you but it made you laugh for a minute.” Today I am going to tell you how to laugh and be happy all the time.”
People often ask him what is the most difficult task for a Jew. He commented that the hardest task for him and most of us, is to be happy.
The Rabbi told the story about a group of prisoners who shared a deck of cards. They played whenever the guard was out of site as they were not allowed to play games in their prison. When the guard came by the cards mysteriously disappeared. “How was it that the guard never found the deck of cards? Well one of the prisoners put the deck into the guard’s pocket and when he left, pulled them out, knowing that the guard would never check his own pockets. “My point,” commented Nesenoff, “is that happiness is in your own pocket.”
With humorous story after story Rabbi David made his point about being happy. He said to FOCUS on where you want to go. TRUST in something higher than yourself. He added, “Israel exists because of that trust in God."
“Do you want to be happy or always right?” he ASKED. A child will be happy rather than right, but we adults would rather be right than happy.”
PRAYER puts us in the moment, the now, which is the most important moment of your life. Nesenoff told of a Jew imprisoned in Auschwitz. “He was always happy and his other prisoners wondered how he could find joy when he knew he would soon be put to death?”
The man told his fellow captive, “I thank God that I am not the one doing the killing.”
Another way of stay happy is through CHARITY. “Remember, when you give 10% of your earnings to your synagogue or church, God is good because he has given you 90% to keep for yourself.”
Th Rabbi’s humorous stories delighted the guests and made his point so well and so deeply. He ended saying, “A little happiness goes a long long way. The past is the past. The future will be, but NOW, this second is the most important moment in your life.”
After the luncheon Rabbi David visited with guests and you could hear them beg his return. He was truly inspiring.
Before President Bobby Lee closed the HAII meeting he displayed a plague that he was going to present to Marvin Kahn, who could not be present because of illness. Mr. Kahn is well known in the cattle and citrus industry. He is inducted into both Hall of Fames. The plague will be presented to him for his leadership as one of the founders of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative. The Initiative over the years has presented speakers, arranged tours to Holocaust memorials and museums and made their mission statement come alive. They are a strong voice in Highlands County to “Never Forget” the horrors of the Holocaust.
The next meeting of HAII will be Wednesday, April 13. The speaker will be Dr. Ernie Schmidt who will speak about, “The Myths Pertaining to Israel.” The last luncheon of the season will be Wednesday May 11. The speaker will be Heather Beato, 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge.
HAII luncheon meetings begin at 11:30 at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring.