The Heartland American-Israel Initiative holds monthly meetings to present compelling speakers to talk about and discuss our long time relationship with Israel. The luncheon meetings are always open to the public.
On Wednesday, March 10, Dr. Julio Gonzalez M.D. J.D. will speak about Jewish Contributions to American Law. The luncheon meeting will be held in the Palm Room at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn On The Lake, 3101 Golfview Dr., Sebring.
Dr. Gonzalez is an orthopedic surgeon, an attorney, author and former State Representative. He is founder of thefederalistpages.com.
The Initiative has served Highlands County for many years. They meet monthly during the winter and have sponsored day trips to Holocaust museums and memorials throughout Florida.
The mission of HAII is “to promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Besides hearing a compelling speaker, the luncheons serve as a meeting place to discuss with others, anti-Semitism, the importance of teaching our young people to never forget the Holocaust and to learn more about Israel from the many members who have visited the country.
Guests can arrive at Chicane’s at 11:45 a.m., order lunch off the menu, and meet new and old friends for some friendly discussion prior to the talk from Dr. Julio Gonzales, M.D. J. D.