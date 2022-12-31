SEBRING — A hail storm created havoc and loads of damage as it hit the county on April 4. The widespread damage to the northern end of the county saw car and homeowners insurance claims skyrocket, making this the ninth story in the Highlands News-Sun’s Top 10.

Hail the size of golf balls slammed into roofs, destroying windows and siding. Car alarms sounded as hail pounded the hoods and roofs of vehicles. Some neighborhoods were hit worse than others, like Sun N Lake in Sebring. Lake Placid was hit with rain but no hail.

