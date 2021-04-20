LAKE WALES — A Haines City man died early Sunday morning when he was struck by a 2004 Kenworth driven by Collis Moore of Lake Placid. According to the Lake Wales Police Department, the pedestrian was identified as 34-year-old Arturo Hernandez.
Moore told police he was traveling north of U.S. 27 near Thompson Nursery Road about 3:08 a.m. He said he briefly looked down to return a drink to a cup holder and when he looked back up, the victim was standing in the middle of his lane of travel. Hernandez was pronounced deceased on scene.
Moore was not injured in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected, Lake Wales Police report. If you have information in regards to this incident, contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Sean Robertson at 863-678-4223, ext. 548.