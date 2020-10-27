When a woman loses her hair due to a medical condition or a reaction to a medication, it can be devastating to her self-esteem. No one knows that better than Meesha Munnings.
In 2011, Munnings was diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma. A senior at Lake Placid High School, she battled cancer for the next 18 months.
“I received 24 rounds of chemotherapy, seven months of a clinical trial drug, three major surgeries, three minor surgeries for implant placement and removal, and countless amounts of poking and prodding,” she said in an interview.
Munnings also experienced complete hair loss as a result of chemotherapy.
“My hair was always my identity and my pride. When I lost it, I didn’t even recognize myself when I looked in the mirror. I felt alone. I believed I was the only person to whom this was happening and, in my circle, I was,” Munnings said.
“When my hair started coming out in clumps, I shaved my head. To me, that was a living representation … a visible sign to everyone … that I was sick. It took a long time for my hair to grow back, and a long time for me to rebuild my self-esteem.”
Munnings did buy wigs while undergoing chemotherapy. “But the units I found were cheap and made of synthetic fibers, which meant you couldn’t wash, curl or dye the hair. They also didn’t last long,” she said.
Today, Munnings is an eight-year cancer survivor. She has a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. She has spent the last five years teaching middle school science in the Memphis, Tennessee school system.
By all accounts, hers is a success story and she could put the past behind her. Instead, in February 2020, she started the Anointed Crown, a non-profit organization that gives women of all races and ethnicities who have experienced hair loss a unique opportunity to adjust their crown (hair) with customized units (wigs) and accessories (turbans).
Munnings went public in June 2020, with a website, a Facebook page, and an Instagram account. Her website includes a “Her Crown, Her Story” blog, in which women tell of their battles with hair loss and hair restoration.
Munnings completed her first customized wig in early October and presented it to Sebring resident Kumoia Dorsey as a birthday gift. Dorsey is recovering from breast cancer.
“Meesha sent me a video so I could take measurements of my head and send those back to her. She also asked me what kind of unit I wanted, and I told her I wanted a curly bob that would look just like my real hair before I lost it. I am really pleased; she did everything I asked her to do,” Dorsey said.
Munnings uses only human hair, which she purchases from a vendor who buys primarily from India. In specific regions of India, women shave their heads as part of a religious worship ceremony. Munnings likes human hair because it can be dyed, washed, curled and cut.
According to Munnings, most insurance companies will cover the cost of a wig, provided it is needed because of an illness. “If the unit is not covered by insurance, then I ask the customer to pay for it, provided she has the funds to do so,” Munnings said.
Munnings plans to start a scholarship fund for women who do not have insurance or the resources to pay out of pocket.
Munnings also sells turbans. The turbans first appeared on the website in early September and already 12 have been sold. Eventually, Munnings hopes to design her own turbans; right now, she buys them from a vendor. “I have ordered velvet turbans for the fall and glittery turbans for the holiday season that should be on the website soon,” she said.
Anointed Crown accepts financial donations. Donated funds are used to cover the cost of producing the wigs as well as the cost of services and support. All donations are tax deductible.
Anointed Crown also welcomes donations of hair. Vendors who would like to donate hair are asked to e-mail admin@anointedcrown.com.
For further information about Anointed Crown, contact Meesha Munnings, founder and executive director, at 863-840-3180 or e-mall her at meesha.munnings@gmail.com.
You also can learn more at the Anointed Crown website, www.anointedcrown.com; Facebook page, Anointed Crown, or Instagram account, @anointedcrown_.