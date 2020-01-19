SEBRING — Those who don’t work out, lift weights or are familiar with the CrossFit training program might not know that there is a small cafe in Sebring that offers regular coffee, Bulletproof Coffee and smoothies among other things.
Owner Lisa Celentano hopes that Hairy’s Cafe can become a place for people to hang out.
“We would love church groups, school teams to come in here and meet,” she said. “We have free WiFi ...’’
There is a common area with some small tables and chairs. Celentano said the lights are usually off and music is playing to give it a “cafe atmosphere.”
The cafe is located inside CrossFit Sebring. The address is 1560 Lakeview Drive. It is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a gap in the middle between 1:30 and 3 p.m. that will “give everyone a break,” Celentano said. Saturday hours are 8:30-10:30 a.m. The gym is closed on Friday, but Celentano said a yoga class is now being held on that day so the schedule for the café is a “work in progress.” It is closed Sunday.
“Our goal is have reasonably-priced, nutrient-rich, no junk with a smiley face,” Celentano said of the menu items. She said her idea for the cafe was to have a grab-and-go, protein, carb-free meal replacement or supplement without having to sit down and plan for.
There is a drive-up window that Celentano said has been convenient for people like teachers or others who work early. She added that they can call ahead and place an order.
She said Hairy’s customer service is “top notch” and that is what “we’re going to pride ourselves on.”
The smoothies come in several different flavors, some with interesting names that include Elvis, Peach Pie, Frozen Hot Chocolate, Jolt and Pear Cinnamon.
Bulletproof Coffee is espresso with ingredients that include grass-fed Kerrygold butter and coconut oil that are blended together.
“It’s about a 350-calorie drink,” she said. “It really is a meal replacement. It has all you need for that jolt. It keeps you pretty full until lunch time.”
The cafe’s “primary” business, Celentano said, is the protein shakes that include zero carb, low carb and probiotic. The probiotic shake has “all of the essential vitamins and minerals that you need like you get in a probiotic pill,” she said.
According to Celentano, milk tea is a new item that has become popular after workouts. They make fresh hot tea that is put into a martini shaker with ice. A milk tea blend that is like a powder is added.
“You shake it and pour it over ice,” she said. “It is so refreshing.”
They use locally produced honey and raw sugar. Charm City Coffee, which Celentano said is locally roasted, is also used.
As far as food goes, specialty bakery items are being offered. Celentano said she is involving local people with that as well. For example, the cafe will have homemade guava pastry that comes from Lake Placid.
Celentano, who opened the cafe in 2015, said she wanted to have a coffee shop in her gym. She was unable to do that in the previous location.
Celentano said when she decided to open the cafe she was trying to think of a name. She said she thought of her nickname. Her nickname as a kid was “Harry,” spelled like a male. She is not sure why, but she said her mother said it was a cartoon character Lisa loved as a child.
As she was searching for a logo, Celentano said she found a little caveman lifting stone weights like Fred Flintstone. Celentano liked the guy because they do weightlifting at CrossFit.
“He was perfect, so I bought the trademark,” she said. “I bought the logo and renamed him Hairy because he is a caveman, and they are hairy.”
The place has space available to be rented for birthday parties, bridal showers or baby showers. Celentano noted she has a beer and wine license for the cafe.
The telephone number is 386-0505.