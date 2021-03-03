Highlands Art League (HAL) is pleased to announce that Jennifer Coats has been named their new executive director. Coats is a very interesting woman with an international background and a varied art interest.
Her personal artistic ability is focused on music. She plays piano and is a vocalist. The creative term ‘artist’ encompasses more than painting; it includes crafted items, woodworking, photography, writing, ceramics, music and so much more.
“My dad was in international sales. I was born in Brazil and have dual citizenship with the U.S.A. and Switzerland, because of my dad. I speak English, Portuguese and Spanish.”
Her background is in finance and banking, having been with Bank of America for over 17 years. She feels that this position is a good fit as you need to have office manager experience as well as some knowledge of the art world.
“We lived in Brussels, Belgium when my dad was working with 3M. I was probably in the ninth grade. We used to go to all of the beautiful cathedrals and museums, which piqued my interest in art history and music. The European museums are amazing.”
Her sister, Sylvia Day, is with the Florida Studio Theater (FST) and the Asolo Theater. Coats’ husband used to have a stained glass business, so artistic talent runs in the family.
“I have visited so many places in the world in Europe and South America. This is like a second career to me. I visited the HAL gift shop and started talking to Gloria Peters (HAL President). I loved the arts and was looking for something to do; it was a good fit and here we are.”
HAL has been hosting special artist receptions and exhibits. They are held in MoTA (the Museum of the Arts), which is next door to Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) on Lakeview Drive in downtown Sebring. They also have a nice gift shop in the lobby.
“When I was in high school, we took a lot of trips to the museums; they were so beautiful and so much a part of European art history. A group of us were in Amsterdam going to the Van Gough Museum and the Anne Frank house. We got lost on the way back and ended up in the ‘red light’ district.
“This was a pretty scary place for American teens in the 1970’s. We took a wrong turn on the cobblestone streets. Some of us were approached by some questionable people, but we finally got some help and were turned around in the right direction.”
So what’s next for HAL under the direction of Coats and a new Board of Directors?
“I want to make sure that HAL is reestablished as an art destination in Highlands County. We are working on events and more art exhibit shows and receptions. We need to do some marketing and work on grant writing so we can continue to be there for our community.”
Coats and her husband have made their home in Sebring.