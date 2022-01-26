SEBRING — The Highlands Art League (HAL) is going in an exciting and positive direction under the leadership of new President Larry Felder. According to Felder, they are ready to launch an updated version of their popular ‘Art Uncorked’ in February.
“We’re also in the process of working on a new website with an online calendar where you can see what’s offered, sign up and pay for classes. We want to make it quick and easy.”
On Jan. 20 a pre-launch party was held at HAL’s Visual Arts Center (VAC) to test a number of things such as, how many people can be hosted at such an event, what types of art can be comfortably completed in a two-hour party and what would be best to introduce next.
“Welcome to Art Uncorked,” said Felder. “Our HAL secretary Deb Klipper and I will be hosting you tonight. The idea is for you to leave here with a finished painting that you can hang in your home and be proud of.”
The painting introduced was “Cat with Red Fish” by one of the Masters, Henri Matisse. This will be the offering for classes in February.
“Each month we’ll introduce a new painting from one of the Masters. As you can see, the canvas in front of you already has the black lines so all you have to do it follow the card in front of you.”
Each painter received three different size brushes. Felder suggested using the largest one for the big areas of color. Because the acrylic paint used dries so fast, when you’re done with a color, you need to rinse the brush in water and dry with a paper towel.
Everyone received a card to use as a guide for correct coloring to mimic the work of Matisse. There were also some completed canvases on the wall to view for reference.
Felder gave everyone just one color at a time. He walked around the room to monitor progress, answer questions and offer assistance.
The February canvas is “Cat with Red Fish.” Funny thing is the fish are orange, not red. The cat is a very bright yellow.
“Matisse liked using flat two-dimensional subjects and colors.” A lot of time goes into color matching for authenticity. The subject matter is fun and brightly colored.
“This is very simple to paint, but is still motivating. It gives you confidence. It’s already outlined for you and it’s fun,” said Teresa Roman.
Jessica Swafford is the new HAL Office Assistant. “This is something really nice. It has a positive social aspect where you can interact with others and enjoy the evening.”
“It’s a place to meet interesting people with a sense of adventure,” said Coral Zuck.
Wine, beverages and a variety of snacks were available to enjoy during the class.
The art work chosen will be changed each month. Attendees were asked to complete a survey to help choose the work for March.
Everyone had a great time. They were impressed with the set-up, the outlined canvas and the quality of paints used.
“These events are great for groups like girl’s night out, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, groups of friends and office parties, just to name a few. You can book an entire private party for groups of 12 or more.”
The first class of the new Art Uncorked is Thursday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Classes are held at the Visual Arts Center off of Lakeview Drive overlooking Lake Jackson. A bonus is getting to see a beautiful sunset too!
In the future, kid’s classes will be added. HAL has had a lot of experience with kids through their summer camps and previous kid’s classes.
Until the website is up and running, please call HAL for more information and to reserve your class at 863-385-5312.
“It’s so relaxing,” said Gloria Peters. “It takes your mind off everything. You get to be creative. It’s like meditation.”