This home is located at 4525 E. Avon Pines Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $249,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Looking for a large family home? Looking for country living? How about lots of garage space?
Well look no more! We’ve got the house that will check of all the boxes!
This is an awesome sprawling country home that features incredibly large rooms throughout. The nice big open floor plan is perfect for hosting all the holidays at your home. Nestled on a half acre of land, there is plenty of room to roam.
The large four-bedroom, three-bath home has an attached two-car garage plus a huge, detached four-plus-car garage/workshop (30-by-40 feet). You will love the roofed front porch.
As you walk up to the house, you will immediately notice the etched glass entry door. Step inside to hardwood floors, big open living space, fireplace and more.
The massive island kitchen boasts a ton of cabinet and counter space, a tiled back splash and is the perfect kitchen to cook for the masses. Never be excluded from the conversation when you are in the kitchen and the kitchen is open to the huge fire-lit living room. The dining room is large enough to house large dining furniture.
The huge master bedroom with private bath also features a bonus room that could be used as a den, a home office, an additional walk-in closet, a nursery or more.
The gigantic tiled enclosed porch with its own wall A/C unit is a perfect extension to your living space.
Three large guest bedrooms and updated full bath featuring a vessel sink are on the other side of the house.
In the back yard there is a wooden shed and a covered party/barbecue area.
The metal roof and a brand new A/C were added in November 2018.
This home is located at 4525 E Avon Pines Rd. and being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $249,900. 863-658-3780.