SEBRING — In a world where employee turnover happens regularly, especially in government departments, finding someone who sticks around is rare. Wanda Whitehouse represents an even more rare occurrence after having logged a half century of service in the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office.
She will retire on Nov. 20.
“The amazing part of the story is that in 54 years, I’ve only had two bosses,” Whitehouse said: J.W. “Billy” Martin and Raymond McIntyre III, who was reelected this year by acclamation. He had no opponents.
“There’s only been four property appraisers in [Highlands County’s] 100 years,” McIntyre said, during a joint interview with Whitehouse. “If you serve the people of Highlands County, you can stay here, which has been proven a long time — if you put the people of Highlands County first.”
That has been especially true of Whitehouse, McIntyre said.
From the moment she started in the mid-1960s, she worked hard and moved up through the ranks, learning all aspects of the job.
“I’ve been the ‘Jack of all trades,’” Whitehouse said, counting office management and processing deeds as part of her duties. “I’ll sweep the floors if necessary.”
She worked at McIntyre’s office while her husband, Jimmy, served as supervisor of elections from 1972 to 1996. When he died in 2000, she kept working, she said.
“I enjoy the people that I work with,” Whitehouse said. “Had he lived, I might be off traveling somewhere, seeing the leaves.”
She was happy to have work, and good health in which to do it.
Her job, along with everyone else in the office, is to make sure McIntyre can do his job: Fairly valuing the property in the county for the tax rolls. Sometimes values go up and sometimes they go down, and there are advantages to each situation from improved value on an investment or lower taxes to pay.
One of the most challenging times, Whitehouse said, came approximately 16-20 years into her job when they started transferring all their data from paper to computers.
“We were balancing the tax roll with a pencil and a piece of paper,” Whitehouse said.
The tax roll she started with had fewer parcels and fewer owners. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring was a ranch, and Placid Lakes was a ranch, Whitehouse and McIntyre said. Spring Lake was a water hole, taking overflow from Lake Istokpoga, and Orange Blossom Estates had only just been platted in the 1960s.
In 1982, they had to physically drive their files down to Fort Myers to have them put into computers, hauling punch cards back and forth.
“They [in Fort Myers] produce change slips and then produce a [tax] roll for us,” Whitehouse said. “When Raymond came on board, we got computers.” He was first elected in 1988. He took office in 1989 at 29 years old.
Whitehouse, born and raised in Sebring, had known his mother and had known him since he was a baby.
“He’s a really good boss,” Whitehouse said. “I’m not saying that because he’s in the room. He doesn’t micromanage. He’s just very good to everyone that works here. It’s really like family down here.”
She raised her own sons in Sebring, and although Whitehouse had visited other places, no other place held her heart.
“I loved it all,” she said. “Living in Sebring and all the friends that you made and the constant contacts you made, it’s just a good foundation.”
And the changes in the last 54 years?
“It changed for the better,” Whitehouse said.
Karen Carter, who has worked in the same office since 1975, will take over Whitehouse’s duties when she leaves. Like Whitehouse, she also is an example of how people get and keep their jobs in that office.
What will Whitehouse do now?
“Anything I want to,” Whitehouse said, although she suggested she may do volunteer work with her church and other organizations dear to her heart.
“I’ve got a lot of things that I have pushed back at home and held on to,” Whitehouse said. “I will rake through my house. The Salvation Army will be giving me a citation [for donations].”
She also wants to travel, if things ever get back to normal.
“I don’t know what ‘normal’ is anymore,” Whitehouse said, noting that the pandemic has kept even funerals from being held. “It has just affected every area of life.”
At the office, all visitors get their temperatures checked. They can wear a mask or not, she said.
She has 25 acres off State Road 66, with two of her sons living on parts of it, but also very busy with work: UPS.
“My only grandson lives a stone’s throw from my house,” Whitehouse said.
Like any other grandchild, he plays games on an iPad, but he’s “just a delight,” she said.
McIntyre said his office will have a reception for Whitehouse on her last day, from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 20, a Friday, “for those who would like to come.”
“We’re going to try and give her as good a send-off as possible under the conditions,” he said.
“Not that I won’t stop in from time to time. I make a mean dish of clam dip,” Whitehouse said.
When pressed for details on the recipe, she wouldn’t say, and McIntyre confirmed she hadn’t told anyone her secret.
“That way, I know that I’ll be invited back,” she said.