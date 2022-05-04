The neck and shoulders are often where pain is lodged due to poor posture and stress. By practicing poses that target freeing the energy that tightens the neck, it becomes more flexible and pain gradually is diminished.
Yoga postures can be initiated by those on all levels. However, it is important to warm-up the body with deep inhales and exhales through the nose to release tightness through the muscles and tissues. A good posture to begin with a daily practice is “Tadassana” or “Mountain Pose.” Stand tall with feet aligned directly underneath the knees and as you inhale, pull energy up from the core through the top of the head. Slowly raise the arms parallel above the head with palms facing each other. Once you lengthen the body upwards, slowly bend forward at the waist, then backward, holding the arms parallel. As you lengthen the core upward, focus on separating each vertebrae. Slowly, return to a straight posture with arms at the sides.
“Half-Moon” pose is a great posture to provide strength and stability as it releases lower and upper back pain. This pose can also be initiated against a wall for support of maximum alignment of the spine, hips and thighs. When these muscles become stronger, bending and climbing stairs and exercises that involve twists are strengthened to prevent injuries in the groin.
Begin today’s practice against a wall that may also have a ledge to hold onto while you extend one leg to the side up to waist high. The other leg remains firmly implanted on the floor. You can use the wall for stability of the back and neck as you reach the opposite arm down to the floor. The pose is called half-moon, since one leg is on the floor and other one lifted out to the side as one arm reaches to the floor. Hold onto a ledge if more balance is needed to keep the back against the wall as one leg is extended out to the side, waist high.
Be sure to keep both arms straight as you look up at the raised arm. Keep the core facing forward and straight. If there is tension in the sciatica of the back, turn the front foot out about 120 degrees. The pose addresses back pain. If raising the one leg waist high is too difficult at first, gradually lift it out to the side in stages. When initiating any yoga posture for the first time, observe the body’s present limitations and move slowly with variations. Avoid moving beyond the present physical condition of the body. Allow the body to adjust slowly to lengthening and executing any posture. You can always look up a pose on the internet or any yoga book. A good book for reference is a New York Times bestseller, “2,100 Asanas (postures), the complete Yoga poses.”
Yoga class is Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park.