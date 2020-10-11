SEBRING — As if 2020 weren’t scary enough, Halloween is around the corner. Vampires, ghosts, mummies and ghouls will be celebrating differently to avoid COVID-19 this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines to celebrate the popular holiday more safely during the pandemic.
The CDC has compiled a list of traditional activities seen at Halloween and ranked them into three categories by risk factors of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. They are listed in term of lower, moderate and higher risk activities. The CDC points to local, state and federal mandates that may be in place above their guidelines.
In a nutshell, wear masks (costume masks don’t count), wash hands, social distance and stay home if you are sick. They also recommend keeping events as local as possible because those traveling from “hot” areas can spread COVID.
Lower risk activities include:
• Parties limited to household members
• Carving pumpkins with the family
• Decorating the interior of your home
• Decorating the exterior of a home with family or neighborhood friends with social distancing
• Outside scavenger hunts
• Scary movie night with those in the household
• Hosting a virtual costume contest
Moderate risk activities include:
• A contact-less trick-or-treat system
• Open-air costume party for a small group with social distancing
• Attending a small Halloween party with masks and social distancing
• Visiting a one-way walk-through haunted outdoor venue as long as there is six feet in between patrons and masks worn
The CDC says if there is screaming at any event, the social distancing should be increased but it does not say by how much.
Higher risks would be using drugs or alcohol which could impair judgment. Think twice about going on hay rides with those not in your community and attending indoor Halloween parties. The CDC says the traditional handing out of candy to trick-or-treaters is also high risk. Trunk or treating where candy is handed out is also on the high risk activities list.
Halloween happenings have changed in Highlands County due to COVID-19. Lake Placid will not have its annual Community Halloween Event. Instead, traditional trick-or-treating will take place in individual neighborhoods on Oct. 31. Avon Park and Sebring officials said Halloween trick-or-treating will take place from 6-9 p.m. On Oct. 31.
Many people have had extra time on their hands since COVID-19 came on the scene and have put their creativity to good use for Halloween solutions on the internet. Chutes made from various materials are a new candy delivery system that uses social distancing. Leaving goodie bags on a table at the end of the driveway also eliminates contact. A ghoulish graveyard makes great yard décor as well as a place to hide candy for those seeking treats.
A crafty mask decorating contest with six-foot distancing is a way to encourage mask wearing. A contact-less trunk-or-treat or a hedge with candy attached with clothespins is a fun way to score a treat. Search the internet for more creative ideas for décor, trick-or-treating, costume parades and more. For a full list of the CDC’s risk activities, visit,cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Halloween may have taken a hit, but the National Retail Federation, more than 148 million Americans plan to celebrate Halloween in some way. The participants have dropped from 172 million in 2019, according to NRF. The NRF estimates spending to be at $8.05 billion, which is down from 2019’s $8.78 billion. Fewer are participating in the holiday but those who are, are spending $92.12, which is more than the $86.27 they spent in 2019. People are taking NRF’s campaign of “shop safe, shop, shop early” to heart.
President and CEO Steven Silverstein of Spirit Halloween told NRF he saw “encouraging initial results and are anticipating a Halloween on par with last year,” in a Sept. 14 article.
“The magic of Halloween is transformative,” he said. “We need this now more than ever. It brings sheer fun and joy for families, especially for the kids. That is the beauty of Halloween – it’s stress-free and designed to be outdoors. It’s a celebration and opportunity to transform into whoever or whatever you want to be.”