NASCAR Daytona 500 Media Day Auto Racing

Denny Hamlin takes part in an interview during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race media day at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and his six fellow Toyota drivers skipped the final practice for “The Great American Race.”

Even action sports star Travis Pastrana, who has little experience at Daytona International Speedway, sat out the 50-minute session Saturday. He is driving a third car for 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Recommended for you