Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland to celebrate Father’s Day by taking the park tram tour on Saturday or Sunday, June 17-18. Regularly scheduled trams are no longer running with the exception of holidays, and tours will not resume until later in the fall. Alligators, turtles and wading birds are still being observed on South Canal.
The Hammock Inn concession, which operates the tours, is offering a special 50% discounted rate of $7.50 plus tax for all fathers who are accompanied by another paying adult. The cost of tram tickets is $15 per adult and $10 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children aged 5 and younger are free. The guided, narrated tour, which takes 90 minutes, provides visitors the opportunity to view birds, alligators, deer and other wildlife relatively close up.
Tram tickets may be purchased at the Hammock Inn on the day of the tour and/or one day in advance with cash or credit card. Hammock Inn days and hours of operation are through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the concession will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ticket reservations and more information, visitors may call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061.
Another special summer event is the upcoming 30th Annual Firecracker Run-Walk on July 4. Race entry fees are $20 through June 27 and $13 for children aged 11 and younger. Complete registration online at http://endurance sportstiming.com/race-calendar/. Race entry forms will also be available at the Hammock Inn and the ranger station.
Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight people) and $4 per single occupant vehicle apply.