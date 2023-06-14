Alligators

Alligators at the Park

 Photo by Brian Woodworth

Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland to celebrate Father’s Day by taking the park tram tour on Saturday or Sunday, June 17-18. Regularly scheduled trams are no longer running with the exception of holidays, and tours will not resume until later in the fall. Alligators, turtles and wading birds are still being observed on South Canal.

The Hammock Inn concession, which operates the tours, is offering a special 50% discounted rate of $7.50 plus tax for all fathers who are accompanied by another paying adult. The cost of tram tickets is $15 per adult and $10 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children aged 5 and younger are free. The guided, narrated tour, which takes 90 minutes, provides visitors the opportunity to view birds, alligators, deer and other wildlife relatively close up.

