SEBRING — Solo musician and songwriter, Toney Rocks will play his first Music in the Concert at Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday, Nov. 6. Rocks, who began his musical journey as a percussionist at the age of 5, is from Las Vegas, Nevada.
This eclectic musician, who also plays acoustic instruments and piano, is known for progressive blues, rock albums and his mix of rock music and Americana with blues. The Dallas Observer described his Folk Alliance performance as “cool and sweet, rocking and lyrical.” Visit www.toneyrocks.com.
The concert will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is one in a series which also includes T.C. Carr & Bolts of Blue, January 15; Smokehouse, February 19; the California Toe Jam Band, March 26, J.P. Soars & the Red Hots, April 16; and William Florian, April 30.
Concert admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to 8 people, are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs!
Food and beverages are provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored and hosted by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. All proceeds benefit park improvements. Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their new website, www.friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.