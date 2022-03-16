SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park launched the first Firefly Nights Tram Tours on March 15 at 8 p.m. This special event occurs annually in March when the insects emerge and set the Hammock aglow with yellow-green flashes. Visitors will discover the magic of the Hammock after dark and both adults and children will enjoy this enchanting experience.
Tours will continue through March 22 and may be extended for several more nights while insect numbers remain abundant. Tickets are sold at the Hammock Inn Camp Store and can be purchased one day in advance of the tour or on the day of the tour. Online tickets are not available this year. The price of tickets is $12 for adults and $7 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 years. Children 5 and under are free. This activity may not be suitable for children age 3 and younger.
Ticket purchases must be completed prior to boarding at 7:30 p.m. The Friends of Highlands Hammock, which is the 501 ( c) ( 3) non-profit Citizen Support Organization for the park, is operating the tours. All proceeds benefit park improvements. Park entry fees are waived after 6 p.m. for Firefly Nights Tram Tours. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061 and visit the Friends of Highlands Hammock Facebook page and their new website: www.friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org.