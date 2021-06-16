SEBRING — Tuesday’s County Commission agenda had hearings set for a request to have commercial property on Hammock Road.
Two hearings were pulled Monday, a day before the meeting. County staff said the applicant had withdrawn the application.
The request, by Parkside Village of Sebring LLC, owned by William R. Handley, was to change land use and zoning on 13 parcels on Hammock Road, 12 of which border the Hammock Road Trail. The 3.7-mile cycling and hiking path from U.S. 27 to Highlands Hammock State Park runs along the south side of Hammock Road, and the western-most point of the 13-parcel tract sits approximately a third of a mile from the entrance to Highlands Hammock State Park.
The application asked to have the land – a total of three acres – changed from high density residential land use to commercial and rezoned from Residential 3 Flexible Use Development to Business 3, allowing the most flexibility for a future commercial development.
The application did not state the intended use. When the application came before the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 11, two people filed letters against it and eight people spoke against it in person. Concerns included increased traffic, uncertainty of what could be built there, possible negative impacts to the multi-use path, buffering between neighboring properties, impacts to wildlife, as well as possible noise and increased crime in the area.
Planning and Zoning board members voted to deny the request, 5-2. The matter was still scheduled to be heard by the county commission before the last-minute withdrawal.
Residents also spoke out in the community. In a letter to the editor of the Highlands News-Sun, Hans and Rose Venheuveln of Sebring suggested that putting a convenience store there – one of the possible uses – could encourage crime in the largely residential area. The Venheuvelns then said a similar strip mall on Schumacher Road, near Cougar Road and the south entrance to Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District, currently sits vacant.
The couple suggested that it would be better to have such development adjacent to existing commercial corridors to control traffic density and help law enforcement to patrol it more easily.
Bill Pollard of Avon Park, who serves on the county’s Historic Preservation Commission, said he was concerned about the trail, which is listed on several trail-seeker websites and is shaded by trees for much of its length. He said he hoped provisions would be made to preserve shade trees there along the trail, if the land were to be developed.
“The shade is one of the features that appeals to me and, I am certain, I am not the only walker/runner/cyclist who has that thought,” Pollard wrote.
Some of the site-specific conditions that county staff would have required, if the Planning and Zoning Board had approved the request, included:
- Limited access from Hammock Road, with internal traffic circulation between businesses.
- Landscaping to meet Highlands County Land Development Regulations.
- Having the developer make any necessary road improvements.
- Dedicating the parcel at 4413 Grass Ave. for parking and/or retention only.
- Setting exterior lighting fixtures to shield adjacent homeowners from glare.