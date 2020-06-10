Ned Hancock is more than a friend and a Republican. Ned is the best qualified candidate to represent “we the people” in the Florida House of Representatives.
He comes from very highly respected family and he has a proven record of being a successful farmer and business man.
He understands the work ethic as a boss. He sets a good example by being a hard worker, knowing to have a job is a G-d given responsibility to honor.
Ned is a good husband to his wife Tammy and a good father. He is a church member who believes in the right to bear arms to protect one’s self. He supports our Second Amendment rights.
Please visit Ned’s website – votenedhancock.com, or call him at 863-385-3250 – to find out more about Ned and his plans for our county and our state.
Let’s all support and vote for Ned Hancock on Aug. 19, 2020.
Marvin Kahn
Sebring