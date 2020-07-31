I would like to ask you to join me in voting for and supporting my long-time friend, Ned Hancock, for the Florida House of Representatives District 55. Ned's parents and grandparents were very much a part of growing Highlands County and the surrounding South-Central Florida area giving him a strong sense of family. He has carried on the tradition by raising a family that includes three daughters who care for the area and invest themselves in the future of the area.
Ned is very involved in the community and agriculture, especially citrus and cattle. He has grown a citrus company from a small five-are grove to a large citrus company that also does caretaking for others. He also raises cattle. He is a man of faith and very active in his church. He is a local leader through community organizations that serve to better the community. He has served well on the Highlands County School Board insuring a solid school system.
Ned is currently serving as president of the Florida Citrus Commission that provides regulations for a superior product as well as marketing of citrus.
Ned is a visionary, grounded in the present, but looking for the future. He is mature and has a variety of experience. He is insightful showing a deep understanding of needs and issues and looks to better the future of South-Central Florida as a whole and agriculture. Based on his experience and knowledge, he shows wisdom for future needs.
Ned when elected will be open to hearing from all of the people in his district and will seek their guidance and respond to their needs.
I urge you to vote for Ned Hancock for the State House, and urge your friends and neighbors to do likewise.
Tim Hurner
Sebring