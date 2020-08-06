We were so happy when we heard the news that Ned Hancock had decided to run for the State House seat for District 55. We've known Ned and Tammy and their family for almost 30 years. He was such a great leader on the School Board for many years. We know from personal experience that he was one o f the key voices in getting advanced academics in our schools. He is also a strong supporter of our community college and vocational training that is so greatly needed in our world today. Ned understands how quality education for all helps build strong communities and creates good jobs for everyone. Ned's vision to bring high speed internet to our communities will be a game changer for education and business.
Ned has built a successful grove caretaking business from the ground up. He knows what it takes to create jobs and make a living through hard work and honest business dealings. He knows how excessive government regulations kill jobs and hurt rural communities like ours. Ned will be an effective conservative in Tallahassee, keeping taxes low and limiting government. He's been an avid outdoorsman his entire life and will protect our 2nd amendment rights.
Ned is a person of strong faith and has a servant's heart. We've seen him put others before himself on countless occasions serving in the church, schools and community. In these uncertain times, we need a proven leader representing us in Tallahassee.
Please join us in voting for Ned Hancock for State Representative.
Joe and Lisa Collins
Sebring