It is our pleasure to endorse Ned Hancock for the State House, District 55. Like us, he grew up in Highlands County and will serve well this county and the other counties he will represent. We not only grew up together but worked together for many years. He served on The School Board of Highlands County when I was superintendent and Tricia was a teacher. There was never a doubt that he always had the best interest of students, teachers and staff.
Ned and his wife, Tammy, were dedicated school volunteers. They volunteered many hours at the schools their three daughters attended. School principals and teachers always knew the Hancocks were the go-to parents when something needed to be done. They also made numerous financial donations to our local schools. They supported sports, clubs, school fundraisers and many other projects.
Ned was elected to the Highlands County School Board in 1996. His main focus was to make the best decisions possible for our students. He spent many hours researching, listening and praying before voting on anything. He advocated for state funds for local education. And at the same time, he made sure that the local match of dollars required by the state of Florida from our local property tax was as low as possible. When Ned took office in 1996 the property tax for education in Highlands County was $9.33 per $1,000 of property value. When he left office in 2012 our property tax was $7.70 per $1,000, which was a decrease of 17.5%.
When Ned is elected to the House he will continue to advocate for education. Looking for more local control as he believes that parents, students, teachers and staff, and citizens can make the best decisions for our local school system. He is a man of integrity and honesty and will serve us well. Vote Ned Hancock!
Wally and Tricia Cox
Sebring