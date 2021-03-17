Our friend Nick saw form and beauty in a block of wood. And his handcrafted boot captivated my attention.
At Christmas, my fiancé handed me a festively wrapped shoe box. Inside was that boot.
“You remembered,” I squealed.
He smiled but seemed to be waiting for me to make another discovery.
When I did, tears of joy streamed down my face.
Inside the boot I found another small box holding the engagement ring I had admired some months before.
Once on vacation, I spotted a hand-carved, life-like Cardinal bird. Through some fancy footwork while I browsed in another area, Ken bought the bird to surprise me for my birthday.
And a couple of years ago, I admired a hand-carved bear’s head popping up from a cylinder-shaped piece of wood. It still held a faint scent of cedar. That Christmas morning when I opened my gift, a spicy scent emanated off the beautifully handcrafted bear. And, once again, I squealed.
Things that are handmade are very special.
Imagine the skill and giftedness of the crafter and the time it takes to create a thing of beauty that is rare … for no two are exactly alike.
Each is a masterpiece.
In Ephesians 2: 10 NLT we read these words. “For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.”
Imagine that! We are masterpieces created by God’s own hand for a purpose he designed for us long ago. No two alike.
The hand-carved boot has held candy canes and other treats as well as being ornamental and sentimental.
The Cardinal brings indoors a little of the beauty I see at our bird feeder or sitting among the trees’ branches. It brings me pleasure.
And, the carved bear reminds me of my husband’s love and delight in securing those things for me.
In a much more magnanimous way, God created us for a purpose found in him. He gets great pleasure in having us as his children, according to Ephesians 1:5.
He has designed us individually, not all our ‘feathers’ alike, unique creations each bringing pleasure to the Almighty.
He delights in calling us his own and lavishing his love upon us, (Ephesians 1:8), keeping us secure in his everlasting arms. Jesus, God the Son, came, died in our place, rose again and we await his return for all who believe so we may live with him forever.
Handcrafted for eternity. Selah