Many people have ideas of what Socialism is. Giving details that may be of any government don't really prove one style. The overall agenda is what matters.
Vladimir Lenin: "Disarmament is the ideal of Socialism" and "The goal of Socialism is Communism."
Karl Marx: "The theory of Communism may be summed up in a single sentence: Abolition of private property."
Those two opinions may describe any political program being tied to any government. Look at Social Security to see which style government it is really tied? It may be tied to both Socialism and/or Communism. Same for other government "handouts."
Our Republic was ownership of private property created by labor of mankind with individual freedoms. Work, earn, enjoy is what USA was based on. Then came taxation by a growing government until today government is stronger, more powerful, than the taxpayers supporting it.
As for types of governments we have, on one side, Individual freedom (Republic) to create your own life. On the other side (Communism) is government complete control of life. Between the two is Socialism (verb) trying to combine the two. That makes Socialism a verb. It is not a stable, one style of government but a transition between the two. As Lenin said: "The goal of Socialism is Communism." That makes the definitions and goals of shifting and beneficial governments impossible to declare as Socialist but only as manipulation of individual freedoms into a Communist nation.
Name calling of others intellect attempts to win debate.
James Bell
Sebring