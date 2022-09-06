AVON PARK — Treasure Chest Thrift Store helps to fund Hands for Homeless, which feeds the homeless and food insecure locally. However, inflation in groceries and the increase of those in need of food, has put a financial burden on the nonprofit. The thrift store is located at 151 Robert Britt St., one block off Main Street behind Auto Options.

Hands for Homeless has seen a significant increase in those who need food. Perhaps the most worrisome is 40% of all those needing food are children, according to Hands for Homeless Executive Director Jane Breylinger. That was a significant increase in children from 30% the last week of August.

