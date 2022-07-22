AVON PARK — Many families and individuals are struggling with rising rents, pain at the pump and astronomical price hikes at the grocery store. More and more people are seeking some relief through non-profits like Hands for Homeless.
So many are seeking help, the non-profit is asking for help. Hands for Homeless has come up with a “Hunger Heroes” campaign to be able to continue its mission.
Hands for Homeless offers a drive-thru food pantry as well as serving hot and healthy meals on Tuesday and Thursdays at Union Congregational Church at 106 N. Butler Ave in Avon Park. A regular pantry is available for those in need. There are also clothing giveaways and shower facilities and much more.
“We are halfway through summer and we are at a critical point financially,” Executive Director Jane Breylinger said.
Just last month, the ministry saw 124 new families who needed food and other services. With pantry bags, June's total was 6,384 meals. The same time last year, the organization gave out 4,975 meals. The increase was 1,409 more meals this June than last year.
Breylinger said when children are in school, they get at least two hot and nutritious meals for free. Sometimes, that may be their only meals. In the summertime when there is no school, the hungry youngsters eat three meals at home. Hopefully, when summer break is over, schools will alleviate some of the burden.
Unfortunately, Breylinger also said she and her volunteers have also seen an increase of “families living in cars and one-room hotels.”
Breylinger did not mince words or try to sugarcoat the hunger problem's toll on the ministry.
“Hands for Homeless is in a time of crisis financially,” Breylinger said.
She said if there is not a significant increase in funding, they will have to make “difficult decisions on who to serve.
“I don't want to be the one who says, 'no' to an elderly cancer lady, a veteran on the street or a family with young children.” Breylinger said.
Breylinger and volunteers are asking for an “impactful gift” which will enable the ministry to purchase much-needed food. For convenience, donors can give monthly, quarterly or annually.
“Your gifts will shore up all three Hands for Homeless feeding programs,” Breylinger said.
Letters went out asking for financial commitments. Breylinger urged recipients to reach out to neighbors, friends and family to give as well. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 240 Avon Park, Florida 33826 or donations can be sent through Paypal or Venmo for convenience.
“Your gift is critical in providing nutrients to the most at risk; the young, elderly, homeless and those facing health issues,” Breylinger's letter said. “What hurts my heart is that we even have homeless veterans. These veterans deserve our honor, support and service.”
Financial support for Hands for Homeless is also made by donations of all types of items and furniture to the Treasure Chest Thrift Store at 151 Robert Britt St. in Avon Park. For a pick up of items, call Elaine Powell at 863-257-0423. Shopping at the thrift store is a great way to find bargains and feed a good cause while saving.